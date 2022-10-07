First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $18.52 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,099 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises 0.7% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $18,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 294.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,479,000 after purchasing an additional 32,900 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $286,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $5.81 on Friday, reaching $225.72. 1,167,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,526,282. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $292.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.40.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.