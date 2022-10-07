First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $5.10 Million Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $5,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,114,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 10.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,807,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,752,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,242 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 33.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,634,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $360,577,000 after purchasing an additional 664,574 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,014,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,917,961,000 after purchasing an additional 636,301 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 12.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,628,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $496,566,000 after purchasing an additional 398,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Quest Diagnostics

In other news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $246,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,953,092.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DGX traded down $2.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.31. 692,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055,384. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.98. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $120.40 and a one year high of $174.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.28.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DGX shares. StockNews.com raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.50.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.