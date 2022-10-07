First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,580 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,658 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Intel by 313.0% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,762 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 4,367 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Intel by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,907,638 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $252,749,000 after acquiring an additional 357,829 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its position in Intel by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 75,381 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 11,581 shares during the period. SRB Corp increased its position in Intel by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. SRB Corp now owns 2,332,178 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $120,108,000 after purchasing an additional 27,473 shares during the period. Finally, Sora Investors LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,214,000. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $1.46 on Friday, reaching $25.72. 56,223,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,765,023. The stock has a market cap of $105.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.03. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $25.65 and a 1-year high of $56.28.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

INTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.28.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

