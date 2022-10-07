First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,041 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $4,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $494,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,759,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 14,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,366,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 19,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,558,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

EXR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $234.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $224.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage to $229.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.18.

Extra Space Storage stock traded down $6.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $165.17. 980,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,833. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.70 and a 12-month high of $228.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.36%.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

