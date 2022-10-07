First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $3,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total value of $2,009,109.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,495,111.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Republic Services Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of Republic Services stock traded down $4.18 on Friday, reaching $129.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,482,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,258. The company has a market capitalization of $40.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.35. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.57 and a 52 week high of $149.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 45.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RSG. StockNews.com lowered Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Republic Services from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Republic Services from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.17.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

