First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 476.2% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Biogen during the second quarter valued at $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Biogen during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Biogen during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 88.2% during the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Biogen from $221.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Biogen from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Biogen from $238.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush raised their price objective on Biogen from $183.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.38.

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of Biogen stock traded down $4.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $257.89. 1,777,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,270,812. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $215.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.17. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $187.16 and a one year high of $288.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 19.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 16.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Biogen

(Get Rating)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.