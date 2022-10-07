First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 304 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $560.00 to $480.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $540.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lam Research from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Lam Research from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $600.55.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Lam Research stock traded down $22.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $374.84. 2,066,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,440,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $358.00 and a fifty-two week high of $731.85. The company has a market capitalization of $51.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $446.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $463.64.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.31 by $1.52. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 75.71%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.09 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 37.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a $1.725 dividend. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 21.07%.

About Lam Research

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

