First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Trims Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TT shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.50.

Trane Technologies Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of Trane Technologies stock traded down $5.21 on Friday, hitting $146.36. 1,231,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,490,326. The stock has a market cap of $33.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.85 and its 200 day moving average is $144.77. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $120.64 and a 52-week high of $204.23.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.