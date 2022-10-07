First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $17.90

Shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.90 and last traded at $17.94, with a volume of 18857 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FFWM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on First Foundation to $24.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on First Foundation from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on First Foundation from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

First Foundation Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.15.

First Foundation Announces Dividend

First Foundation ( NASDAQ:FFWM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. First Foundation had a net margin of 33.93% and a return on equity of 12.47%. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 6th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Foundation

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Foundation by 126.5% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 294,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,159,000 after acquiring an additional 164,584 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in First Foundation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,247,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Foundation in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,474,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Foundation in the first quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Finally, GMT Capital Corp boosted its position in First Foundation by 28.7% in the first quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 2,208,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,642,000 after buying an additional 492,399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

