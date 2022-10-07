First Merchants Corp Decreases Stock Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

First Merchants Corp trimmed its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,316 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Fortive were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Fortive by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 14,476 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 156.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 18,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 11,535 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 35,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 7,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fortive by 234.0% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 83,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after acquiring an additional 58,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $61.44 on Friday. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $52.47 and a 1-year high of $79.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Fortive had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 target price on Fortive in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Fortive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Fortive from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.64.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

