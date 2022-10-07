First Merchants Corp Has $1.38 Million Holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

First Merchants Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,431 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,340 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 401.8% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 7,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,883 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in Baxter International by 19.2% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,295,745 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $83,226,000 after buying an additional 208,650 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB bought a new stake in Baxter International in the first quarter worth about $4,175,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Baxter International by 50.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 428,208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,303,000 after acquiring an additional 143,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,280,000. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAX opened at $56.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Baxter International Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.78 and a 1 year high of $89.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.60.

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.00%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BAX. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Baxter International from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baxter International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.38.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

