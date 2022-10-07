First Merchants Corp Lowers Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

First Merchants Corp decreased its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,877 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1,739.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 645,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $138,065,000 after acquiring an additional 610,182 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 182.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 856,214 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $243,139,000 after purchasing an additional 553,121 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,481,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,368,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $388,739,000 after purchasing an additional 301,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 3,792.3% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 156,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,378,000 after buying an additional 152,262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stephens set a $315.00 target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.33.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $210.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $210.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.84. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.36 and a twelve month high of $449.34.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $973.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.12 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total value of $45,226.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,695,815.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

