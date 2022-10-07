First Merchants Corp Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

First Merchants Corp lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 34,173 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 19,621,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $885,923,000 after buying an additional 10,710,521 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 52.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,626,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $795,843,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033,825 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,115,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,554,000 after purchasing an additional 292,043 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 36.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,937,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $273,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,698 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,860.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,325,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053,994 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $36.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.67. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.72 and a 52-week high of $52.62.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

