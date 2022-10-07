First Merchants Corp Sells 4,026 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

First Merchants Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,026 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 4,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $380.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $405.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $422.30. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $359.22 and a fifty-two week high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 49.32% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on ROP. Cowen reduced their target price on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $486.56.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.