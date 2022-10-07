First Merchants Corp Trims Stock Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

First Merchants Corp reduced its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,272 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,619 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Masimo were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MASI. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Masimo by 11.3% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Masimo by 0.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 376,659 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,218,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 79.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 87,924 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,489,000 after acquiring an additional 38,836 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masimo in the 2nd quarter valued at $830,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Masimo by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,681 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MASI shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Masimo from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com lowered Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Masimo from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Masimo from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masimo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.50.

NASDAQ:MASI opened at $143.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.07 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.01. Masimo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.07 and a fifty-two week high of $305.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $565.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.56 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 87.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

