First National Bank of Hutchinson Acquires New Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

First National Bank of Hutchinson acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORLY. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 40,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 205.9% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 517 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ ORLY traded down $21.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $710.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 466,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,877. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $712.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $675.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.93. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $562.90 and a 12 month high of $750.88.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.98 by ($0.20). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 520.10% and a net margin of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.19, for a total value of $225,057.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,504,137.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 7,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $5,001,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 294,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,207,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.19, for a total transaction of $225,057.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,504,137.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,644 shares of company stock valued at $37,337,691. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ORLY shares. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $823.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $806.00 to $795.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $788.00 to $770.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $758.43.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

