First National Bank of Hutchinson Reduces Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV)

First National Bank of Hutchinson lessened its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV – Get Rating) by 70.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,578 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 95,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,069,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

EEMV traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.14. 776,172 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.36.

