First National Bank of Hutchinson Sells 2,522 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

First National Bank of Hutchinson cut its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,360 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,522 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 66.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 48.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

EME traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.28. The company had a trading volume of 177,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.08. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.64 and a 12-month high of $135.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.13.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. This is a positive change from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 7.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on EME. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $900,825.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 283,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,102,471.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Profile

(Get Rating)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Stories

