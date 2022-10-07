First PREMIER Bank Cuts Stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

First PREMIER Bank decreased its holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank owned approximately 0.37% of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 135,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,316,000 after buying an additional 7,661 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 78,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,961,000 after buying an additional 14,541 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $4,993,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 63,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the period.

Get First Trust IndXX NextG ETF alerts:

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

NXTG traded down $1.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.51. 154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,823. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.26 and a 200 day moving average of $67.18. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 12-month low of $55.55 and a 12-month high of $83.49.

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.441 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust IndXX NextG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.