First PREMIER Bank Has $2.90 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

First PREMIER Bank cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 887 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $2,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 1,616.2% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSEARCA:SPYD traded down $0.72 on Friday, hitting $35.98. 83,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,618,414. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.63. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $35.41 and a 52 week high of $45.83.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.