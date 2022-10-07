First PREMIER Bank Has $4.01 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

First PREMIER Bank lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,586 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.2% of First PREMIER Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.5 %

VO stock traded down $4.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $192.58. 18,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,579. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.63. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $187.57 and a 12 month high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.