First PREMIER Bank Increases Stock Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIP. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Price Performance

Shares of BIP traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.67. 17,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,165. The company has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.41 and a beta of 0.79. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $35.03 and a twelve month high of $46.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.71.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Cuts Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Rating ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 2.75%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 208.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BIP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.80.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

