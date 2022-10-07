First PREMIER Bank Invests $139,000 in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,653 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,550 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 2nd quarter worth $515,000. Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Shell during the second quarter valued at $219,000. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Shell by 38.5% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,402 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in Shell by 0.9% during the second quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,473 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 7.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Price Performance

NYSE:SHEL traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $52.19. 267,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,730,261. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $44.90 and a 12 month high of $61.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.87. The firm has a market cap of $199.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.66.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The energy company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.13. Shell had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $103.08 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Shell in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.44) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. ING Group upgraded Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. HSBC decreased their price target on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shell has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,134.13.

Shell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.