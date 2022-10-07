First PREMIER Bank Lowers Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

First PREMIER Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,237 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up 1.6% of First PREMIER Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $5,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 17,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEU stock traded down $0.66 on Friday, hitting $45.18. The stock had a trading volume of 104,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,223,941. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.16 and its 200-day moving average is $51.75. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $43.99 and a 52-week high of $63.83.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

