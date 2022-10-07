First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NYSEARCA:LEGR) Trading Down 0.6%

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NYSEARCA:LEGR – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $31.59 and last traded at $31.99. Approximately 31,770 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 87% from the average daily volume of 16,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.18.
First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.84 and a 200 day moving average of $35.59.
