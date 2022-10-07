First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) is Sargent Investment Group LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Sargent Investment Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,354 shares during the period. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF makes up 3.4% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Sargent Investment Group LLC owned 0.22% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF worth $10,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 61.6% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 137.3% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Stock Down 3.9 %

CIBR stock traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.16. 584,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,033,403. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $38.08 and a 52-week high of $56.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.55 and its 200 day moving average is $44.07.

