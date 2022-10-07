Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lessened its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,978,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 37,957 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for about 3.3% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned approximately 0.46% of Fiserv worth $264,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of FISV stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.70. 181,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,450,119. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $111.84. The company has a market capitalization of $63.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FISV shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at $21,686,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,597.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,686,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,706 shares of company stock worth $5,766,896. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Stories

