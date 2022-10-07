Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Stock Position Lessened by Legal Advantage Investments Inc.

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. lowered its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up about 6.1% of Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $6,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 13,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Fiserv by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 84,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,987 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,848,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,417,000 after acquiring an additional 140,651 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $101.00 to $149.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.54.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

Fiserv Trading Down 0.8 %

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 212,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,350,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 212,864 shares in the company, valued at $22,350,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,597.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,706 shares of company stock valued at $5,766,896. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ FISV traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.33. The company had a trading volume of 113,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,450,119. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.77 and a 200 day moving average of $99.44. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $111.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.87.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

