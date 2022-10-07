Fisher Vs Pirate Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $311.30 (FVP)

Fisher Vs Pirate (FVP) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 7th. One Fisher Vs Pirate token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Fisher Vs Pirate has traded 57.5% lower against the US dollar. Fisher Vs Pirate has a market capitalization of $311.30 and $48,297.00 worth of Fisher Vs Pirate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003198 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010749 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00007207 BTC.

About Fisher Vs Pirate

Fisher Vs Pirate’s genesis date was December 25th, 2021. Fisher Vs Pirate’s total supply is 381,280,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,000,000 tokens. Fisher Vs Pirate’s official website is fishervspirate.com. Fisher Vs Pirate’s official Twitter account is @fishervspirate. The Reddit community for Fisher Vs Pirate is https://reddit.com/r/fishervspirate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fisher Vs Pirate’s official message board is medium.com/@fishervspirate.

Buying and Selling Fisher Vs Pirate

According to CryptoCompare, “Fisher Vs Pirate (FVP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Fisher Vs Pirate has a current supply of 381,280,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Fisher Vs Pirate is 0.00002065 USD and is down -0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fishervspirate.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fisher Vs Pirate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fisher Vs Pirate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fisher Vs Pirate using one of the exchanges listed above.

