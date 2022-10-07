Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 2,390 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 42,676 shares.The stock last traded at $38.00 and had previously closed at $38.51.

Separately, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Forrester Research in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.52. The company has a market cap of $719.15 million, a PE ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97.

Forrester Research ( NASDAQ:FORR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $148.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.68 million. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 5.82%. Research analysts anticipate that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kelley Hippler sold 8,250 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $371,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,276,136.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FORR. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Forrester Research by 250.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Forrester Research in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Forrester Research by 846.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Forrester Research by 14.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Forrester Research in the second quarter valued at $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research portfolio services include Forrester Research, SiriusDecisions Research, and Forrester Decisions, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

