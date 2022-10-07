Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 2,390 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 42,676 shares.The stock last traded at $38.00 and had previously closed at $38.51.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Forrester Research in a research report on Monday, August 1st.
Forrester Research Stock Down 1.6 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.52. The company has a market cap of $719.15 million, a PE ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Kelley Hippler sold 8,250 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $371,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,276,136.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forrester Research
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FORR. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Forrester Research by 250.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Forrester Research in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Forrester Research by 846.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Forrester Research by 14.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Forrester Research in the second quarter valued at $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.
Forrester Research Company Profile
Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research portfolio services include Forrester Research, SiriusDecisions Research, and Forrester Decisions, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.
