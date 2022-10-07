Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $27.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Four Corners Property Trust traded as low as $23.12 and last traded at $23.16, with a volume of 757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.51.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on FCPT. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Four Corners Property Trust to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Four Corners Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Four Corners Property Trust

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 859.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 347.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Four Corners Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Four Corners Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Four Corners Property Trust Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.12). Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 44.68% and a return on equity of 10.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Four Corners Property Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.333 per share. This is a boost from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.92%.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

