Fox Finance (FOXF) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $2.38 Million

Fox Finance (FOXF) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. During the last seven days, Fox Finance has traded 53.5% lower against the US dollar. Fox Finance has a market capitalization of $2.38 million and approximately $113,033.00 worth of Fox Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fox Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fox Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003284 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010902 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00009310 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Fox Finance

Fox Finance launched on March 17th, 2021. Fox Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 coins. Fox Finance’s official website is foxfinance.io. The Reddit community for Fox Finance is https://reddit.com/r/foxfinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fox Finance’s official Twitter account is @foxfinancebsc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fox Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FOX is an auto-staking token designed to grant rewards to its holders. 6% of each tx goes to liquidity with a rolling 4-year lock, and another 6% goes to each holder by stake (burn wallet). Fox aims to create a community of awareness focused on wildlife conservation through its advocacy platform. Telegram | Discord | Reddit Whitepaper The official Fox Finance ticker is “FOX” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “FOXF” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fox Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fox Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fox Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fox Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fox Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.