Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) Receives $10.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Posted by on Oct 7th, 2022

Shares of Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLNGet Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Freeline Therapeutics from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Freeline Therapeutics from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

Freeline Therapeutics Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:FRLN opened at $0.73 on Friday. Freeline Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $3.54. The company has a market capitalization of $47.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.88.

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLNGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.22. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeline Therapeutics will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Freeline Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Freeline Therapeutics by 130.3% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 34,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 19,603 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Freeline Therapeutics by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Freeline Therapeutics by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 446,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 236,312 shares during the last quarter. 58.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeline Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is verbrinacogene setparvovec (FLT180a), a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN)

Receive News & Ratings for Freeline Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeline Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.