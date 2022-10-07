Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) Receives $10.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Freeline Therapeutics from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Freeline Therapeutics from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

Freeline Therapeutics Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:FRLN opened at $0.73 on Friday. Freeline Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $3.54. The company has a market capitalization of $47.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.88.

Institutional Trading of Freeline Therapeutics

Freeline Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FRLN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.22. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeline Therapeutics will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Freeline Therapeutics by 130.3% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 34,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 19,603 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Freeline Therapeutics by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Freeline Therapeutics by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 446,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 236,312 shares during the last quarter. 58.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeline Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is verbrinacogene setparvovec (FLT180a), a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

