Friendz Trading 4.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (FDZ)

Friendz (FDZ) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One Friendz token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Friendz has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. Friendz has a total market cap of $181,253.57 and approximately $42,419.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.



Friendz Token Profile

Friendz’s genesis date was July 10th, 2019. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 tokens and its circulating supply is 516,152,388 tokens. The Reddit community for Friendz is https://reddit.com/r/friendzico. Friendz’s official Twitter account is @friendz_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Friendz is friendz.io.

Friendz Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Friendz (FDZ) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Friendz has a current supply of 1,129,842,156.3806603 with 516,152,387.7509749 in circulation. The last known price of Friendz is 0.00035712 USD and is down -5.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $39,958.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://friendz.io/.”

