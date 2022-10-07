FRMO (OTCMKTS:FRMO) Stock Price Down 10%

FRMO Co. (OTCMKTS:FRMO – Get Rating) shares dropped 10% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.00 and last traded at $9.00. Approximately 945 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 4,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.
FRMO Stock Down 10.0 %
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.38.
About FRMO
FRMO Corporation, through its 4.95% interest in Horizon Kinetics, LLC, operates as an investment advisory and independent research company. It provides in-depth analysis of information-poor, under-researched companies, and strategies to identify the complex situations primarily to institutional investors.
