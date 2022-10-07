FRP Advisory Group (LON:FRP) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $158.33

FRP Advisory Group plc (LON:FRP – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 158.33 ($1.91) and traded as low as GBX 156.04 ($1.89). FRP Advisory Group shares last traded at GBX 158.50 ($1.92), with a volume of 29,616 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.17) target price on shares of FRP Advisory Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.
FRP Advisory Group Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.38. The company has a market cap of £391.44 million and a P/E ratio of 3,160.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 158.59 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 147.17.
FRP Advisory Group Cuts Dividend
FRP Advisory Group Company Profile
FRP Advisory Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides business advisory services to companies, lenders, investors, individuals, and other stakeholders. The company's services include corporate finance advisory services comprising mergers and acquisitions (M&A), strategic advisory and valuations, capital raising, special situations M&A, partial exits, and financial due diligence; and debt advisory services, such as asset based lending, raising and refinancing debt, debt amendments and extensions, restructuring debt, and corporate and leveraged debt advisory.
See Also
- ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
- Box Inc. Stock on Track to Become a Q4 Winner
- Is Ford’s Revenue Enough to Juice its Stock Price?
Receive News & Ratings for FRP Advisory Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRP Advisory Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.