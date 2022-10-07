FRP Advisory Group (LON:FRP) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $158.33

FRP Advisory Group plc (LON:FRP – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 158.33 ($1.91) and traded as low as GBX 156.04 ($1.89). FRP Advisory Group shares last traded at GBX 158.50 ($1.92), with a volume of 29,616 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.17) target price on shares of FRP Advisory Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

FRP Advisory Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.38. The company has a market cap of £391.44 million and a P/E ratio of 3,160.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 158.59 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 147.17.

FRP Advisory Group Cuts Dividend

FRP Advisory Group Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. FRP Advisory Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.00%.

FRP Advisory Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides business advisory services to companies, lenders, investors, individuals, and other stakeholders. The company's services include corporate finance advisory services comprising mergers and acquisitions (M&A), strategic advisory and valuations, capital raising, special situations M&A, partial exits, and financial due diligence; and debt advisory services, such as asset based lending, raising and refinancing debt, debt amendments and extensions, restructuring debt, and corporate and leveraged debt advisory.

