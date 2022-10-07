FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:QMAR) Shares Down 0.2%

FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:QMAR – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.18 and last traded at $19.46. 11,980 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 26,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.50.

FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – March Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.52.

Institutional Trading of FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – March

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter worth $310,000. 1ST Source Bank purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter worth $510,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – March by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 43,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 18,244 shares during the last quarter.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.