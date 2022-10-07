FTMlaunch (FTML) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $97.35

FTMlaunch (FTML) traded down 39.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. During the last week, FTMlaunch has traded down 34.1% against the dollar. One FTMlaunch token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FTMlaunch has a market capitalization of $97.35 and $39,536.00 worth of FTMlaunch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003198 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010749 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00007207 BTC.

FTMlaunch Token Profile

FTMlaunch launched on December 23rd, 2021. FTMlaunch’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,260,958 tokens. FTMlaunch’s official message board is medium.com/@ftmlaunch. FTMlaunch’s official Twitter account is @ftmlaunch and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FTMlaunch is www.ftmlaunch.com.

Buying and Selling FTMlaunch

According to CryptoCompare, “FTMlaunch (FTML) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Fantom platform. FTMlaunch has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FTMlaunch is 0.0000017 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ftmlaunch.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTMlaunch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTMlaunch should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FTMlaunch using one of the exchanges listed above.

