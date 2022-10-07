FUNToken (FUN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $80.10 Million

FUNToken (FUN) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 7th. One FUNToken token can now be bought for about $0.0073 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges. FUNToken has a market capitalization of $80.10 million and approximately $4.52 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, FUNToken has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003266 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009316 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About FUNToken

FUNToken launched on June 22nd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,962,808,529 tokens. FUNToken’s official website is funtoken.io. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @funtoken_io. The Reddit community for FUNToken is https://reddit.com/r/fun_token.

Buying and Selling FUNToken

According to CryptoCompare, “FUNToken (FUN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. FUNToken has a current supply of 10,977,277,070.398026 with 10,962,808,529.398026 in circulation. The last known price of FUNToken is 0.0073749 USD and is down -0.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $1,254,785.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://funtoken.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUNToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FUNToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

