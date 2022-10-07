FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) traded up 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.39 and last traded at $19.33. 11,065 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 44,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James downgraded shares of FVCBankcorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Get FVCBankcorp alerts:

FVCBankcorp Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $268.50 million, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at FVCBankcorp

FVCBankcorp ( NASDAQ:FVCB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $17.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.00 million. FVCBankcorp had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 31.80%. Equities analysts anticipate that FVCBankcorp, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FVCBankcorp news, EVP Sharon L. Jackson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $59,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,583.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 21.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FVCBankcorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FVCB. Warner Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in FVCBankcorp in the first quarter worth $304,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 79,514.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 11,132 shares in the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FVCBankcorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FVCBankcorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FVCBankcorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. 37.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FVCBankcorp

(Get Rating)

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FVCBankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FVCBankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.