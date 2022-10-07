FY2022 EPS Estimates for Quipt Home Medical Corp. Reduced by Echelon Wealth Partners (NASDAQ:QIPT)

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) – Echelon Wealth Partners dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Quipt Home Medical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 4th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst S. Quenneville now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.14. The consensus estimate for Quipt Home Medical’s current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Quipt Home Medical from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Quipt Home Medical from C$11.25 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.45.

NASDAQ QIPT opened at $4.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Quipt Home Medical has a 1-year low of $3.99 and a 1-year high of $6.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.87 and a 200-day moving average of $4.77. The company has a market cap of $147.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.84 and a beta of 0.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QIPT. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 455,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after buying an additional 131,747 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 5.3% during the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,847,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,594,000 after buying an additional 144,045 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 11.4% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 588,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 6.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 127,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 8,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 13.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.15% of the company’s stock.

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. The company also offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep disorders, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions.

