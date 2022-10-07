G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.80-$1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.07 billion-$1.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion. G-III Apparel Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.60-$3.70 EPS.

G-III Apparel Group Price Performance

NASDAQ GIII traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.19. The stock had a trading volume of 444 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,387. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.97. The company has a market cap of $768.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.45. G-III Apparel Group has a 52-week low of $14.37 and a 52-week high of $33.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $605.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.53 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On G-III Apparel Group

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp started coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $31.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, G-III Apparel Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,890,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,874,631 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $131,858,000 after acquiring an additional 332,865 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter worth about $8,968,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,583,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $205,139,000 after purchasing an additional 218,715 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,199,000. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Featured Stories

