GAMEE (GMEE) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $219,634.41

GAMEE (GMEE) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. One GAMEE token can currently be purchased for $0.0131 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges. GAMEE has a total market cap of $219,634.41 and approximately $407,588.00 worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GAMEE has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003254 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010877 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00007356 BTC.

About GAMEE

GAMEE was first traded on March 19th, 2021. GAMEE’s total supply is 3,180,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,820,425 tokens. GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @gameetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. GAMEE’s official website is www.gamee.com.

GAMEE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GAMEE (GMEE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. GAMEE has a current supply of 3,180,000,000 with 359,712,886.62902063 in circulation. The last known price of GAMEE is 0.01326658 USD and is up 2.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $372,192.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gamee.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAMEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GAMEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

