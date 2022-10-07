GASFRAC Energy Services (OTCMKTS:GSFVF) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of GASFRAC Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GSFVF – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. GASFRAC Energy Services shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 955,400 shares traded.
GASFRAC Energy Services Trading Down 66.7 %
GASFRAC Energy Services Company Profile
GASFRAC Energy Services, Inc provides liquid petroleum gas fracturing services to oil and gas companies in Canada and the United States. It develops patented waterless Liquid Petroleum Gas gel. The company’s services are designed to enhance oil and natural gas production and maximize recovery from a variety of conventional and unconventional reservoirs.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GASFRAC Energy Services (GSFVF)
- ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
- Box Inc. Stock on Track to Become a Q4 Winner
- Will WWE Shares Wrestle Their Way Higher or Will They Tap Out?
Receive News & Ratings for GASFRAC Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GASFRAC Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.