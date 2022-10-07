Genaro Network Tops 1-Day Volume of $318,954.00 (GNX)

Genaro Network (GNX) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 7th. One Genaro Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Genaro Network has a market cap of $1.82 million and approximately $318,954.00 worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Genaro Network has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Genaro Network Profile

Genaro Network’s launch date was September 27th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 tokens. Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @genaronetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Genaro Network’s official website is genaro.network. The Reddit community for Genaro Network is https://reddit.com/r/genaronetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Genaro Network’s official message board is medium.com/genaro-network.

Genaro Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Genaro Network (GNX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Users are able to generate GNX through the process of mining. Genaro Network has a current supply of 650,000,000. The last known price of Genaro Network is 0.00294128 USD and is down -2.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $135,573.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://genaro.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genaro Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genaro Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Genaro Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

