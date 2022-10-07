General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Wulff Hansen & CO.

Wulff Hansen & CO. lowered its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. General Mills makes up approximately 1.4% of Wulff Hansen & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Wulff Hansen & CO.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at about $278,095,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in General Mills by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,512,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,257,000 after buying an additional 3,122,049 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in General Mills by 162.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,130,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,694,000 after buying an additional 2,556,537 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in General Mills by 15.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,227,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,700,000 after buying an additional 842,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in General Mills by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,209,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,413,000 after buying an additional 786,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on General Mills from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on General Mills from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.83.

General Mills Stock Up 0.4 %

General Mills stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,537,113. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.87 and its 200 day moving average is $72.81. The company has a market cap of $44.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.35. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.08 and a 52-week high of $81.24.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.47%.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total transaction of $1,215,640.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,865.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total transaction of $1,215,640.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,865.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,031,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,358,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,570 shares of company stock valued at $7,434,941 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.