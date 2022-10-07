GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Trading 2.8% Higher

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) traded up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.43 and last traded at $14.40. 5,061 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 221,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of GeoPark from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com upgraded GeoPark from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on GeoPark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th.

GeoPark Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.98. The company has a market cap of $873.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.46.

GeoPark Increases Dividend

GeoPark ( NYSE:GPRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The oil and gas company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.25). GeoPark had a net margin of 18.44% and a negative return on equity of 398.58%. The company had revenue of $311.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.36 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GeoPark Limited will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.127 per share. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This is an increase from GeoPark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GeoPark

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newfoundland Capital Management grew its stake in shares of GeoPark by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 457,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,239,000 after acquiring an additional 144,121 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of GeoPark by 36.0% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 19,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 5,070 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the first quarter worth $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in GeoPark in the first quarter worth $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.36% of the company’s stock.

About GeoPark

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2021, the company had working and/or economic interests in 42 hydrocarbons blocks. It had net proved reserves of 87.8 million barrels of oil equivalent.

