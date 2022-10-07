Girard Partners LTD. Boosts Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Girard Partners LTD. lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $31,407,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $8,666,000. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

LHX has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.70.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,026,858.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,644,693.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,026,858.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,644,693.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock traded up $2.04 on Friday, hitting $222.54. The stock had a trading volume of 5,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,273. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.71 and a 52-week high of $279.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $42.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $230.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.59.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.14%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

