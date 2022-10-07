Girard Partners LTD. Has $2.72 Million Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Girard Partners LTD. trimmed its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,095 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 55,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,324,000 after buying an additional 22,741 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 116.6% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 195.8% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 13,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 8,917 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MNST. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.73.

MNST traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.48. 28,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,461,760. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $71.78 and a 1-year high of $99.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.00. The stock has a market cap of $47.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.06, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.91.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.19). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 20.40%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total transaction of $1,483,280.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,941.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total value of $1,483,280.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,941.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,596,264.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,975.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

