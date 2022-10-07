Girard Partners LTD. Has $4.54 Million Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Girard Partners LTD. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,888 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $4,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 6.9% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 6.4% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $657,619.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock traded down $3.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.82. The company had a trading volume of 17,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,133,086. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.56. The stock has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.18 and a 1-year high of $174.14.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 30.43%. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.51%.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.57.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

